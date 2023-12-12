The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Midfield recruit ready to dig in after a season on the sidelines

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
December 12 2023 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Cross is returning to Allansford for the 2024 Warrnambool and District league season. Picture by Sean McKenna
Dylan Cross is returning to Allansford for the 2024 Warrnambool and District league season. Picture by Sean McKenna

AN inside midfielder is ready to return to the fray after a season away from the football field left him feeling refreshed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.