New tower ready in time for famous three-day racing carnival

A new $500,000 judges' tower was installed at Warrnambool racecourse on Wednesday, April 3 - only weeks before the club's famous three-day racing carnival.
The new pre-fabricated tower, which was manufactured off-site in Ballarat, has two levels and was jointly funded by the stare government, Racing Victoria and the Warrnambool Racing Club.
The old four-storey tower had been in place for more than 40 years but was dismantled in January after occupational health and safety issues were detected.
WRC chief executive officer Luke Cann told The Standard it was great to see the new tower in place.
"We're a few weeks behind our original schedule but it's just great to know it's here now," he said.
"The delay was caused by a lack of materials for the new structure so we had to use a temporary judges' tower for our last two meetings.
"There's got to be some electrical work done on the new tower which will be done over the next couple of weeks. We'll have the opportunity to conduct a full-dress rehearsal for the tower which houses the judge, course broadcaster, photo camera plus an operator for our jumps trials on April 19.
"The great news is we'll have everything operational prior to our May carnival. We're grateful to have received funding from the state government and Racing Victoria for the much-needed project."
The Standard first reported issues with the old tower in May 2022.
