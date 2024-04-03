The Standard
New tower ready in time for famous three-day racing carnival

By Tim Auld
April 3 2024 - 6:37pm
The new judges' tower finds its home at Warrnambool Racing Club. Picture supplied
A new $500,000 judges' tower was installed at Warrnambool racecourse on Wednesday, April 3 - only weeks before the club's famous three-day racing carnival.

