The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'No other option': Temporary solution for racing club's judges tower

By Tim Auld
March 4 2024 - 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A temporary judges tower will be put in place at Warrnambool Racing Club for an upcoming meet. Picture of the old judges tower by Sean McKenna
A temporary judges tower will be put in place at Warrnambool Racing Club for an upcoming meet. Picture of the old judges tower by Sean McKenna

A temporary judges tower made up of three containers will be put in place this week to allow the Warrnambool Racing Club to host the first jumps races of the 2024 season at its race meeting on Tuesday, March 12.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.