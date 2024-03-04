'No other option': Temporary solution for racing club's judges tower

A temporary judges tower made up of three containers will be put in place this week to allow the Warrnambool Racing Club to host the first jumps races of the 2024 season at its race meeting on Tuesday, March 12.
The club was hoping to have a new $500,000 permanent pre-fabricated judges tower finished but a delay with materials for the structure has forced Racing Victoria to put the temporary one in front of the grandstand.
WRC chief executive officer Luke Cann told The Standard the temporary tower was not the ideal outcome but it was needed for the club to hold next Tuesday's race meeting.
"The temporary judges tower has been used previously at race meetings at Ballarat and Sandown," Cann said.
"We've got no other option but to put the temporary one in place. It's important this meeting goes ahead as it's the first jumps meeting of the season.
"We've got a maiden hurdle, open hurdle and an open steeplechase on the program. The three containers will be put in place on Tuesday and they'll be wired up on Wednesday.
"It's all a tight deadline because of the long weekend but we're just glad we're going to race at Warrnambool again after missing our Thursday, February 29 meeting.
"We race again on Monday, March 25 and I'm hoping the new tower will be in place but if it's not we can still use the temporary one."
It was the home of the judge, course broadcaster and photo finish camera and was erected more than 40 years ago before being deemed a health hazard earlier this year when it was removed.
