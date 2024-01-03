The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'We don't have much time to move': Old judges tower to be demolished

By Tim Auld
January 3 2024 - 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The judges tower at Warrnambool, pictured on Sunday at the Woodford Cup, is being replaced. Picture by Sean McKenna
The judges tower at Warrnambool, pictured on Sunday at the Woodford Cup, is being replaced. Picture by Sean McKenna

THE State Government, Racing Victoria and Warrnambool Racing Club will jointly fund a new $500,000 judges tower at Warrnambool racecourse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.