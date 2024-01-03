'We don't have much time to move': Old judges tower to be demolished

THE State Government, Racing Victoria and Warrnambool Racing Club will jointly fund a new $500,000 judges tower at Warrnambool racecourse.
Following the detection of occupational health and safety issues with the existing structure, works will commence on the new facility on Monday, January 8, 2024.
As reported in The Standard in May 2022, the judges tower, which is home of the judge, course broadcaster, photo camera plus an operator, was erected more than 40 years ago and is a safety hazard because little maintenance had been carried out since it was first installed.
Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive Luke Cann said there was only a small window of opportunity to replace the current structure.
"The existing tower is tired and needs replacing," Cann told The Standard.
"There were a few health and safety issues with it after we received an engineer's report. We can't run a race meeting without the tower. Works start on Monday and need to be completed in time for our next race meeting on February 27.
"We don't have much time to move. The new two storey pre-fabricated tower is being built off-site in Melbourne. There's a bit of work that needs doing, it's a complicated job. The new tower will need to be craned up into position after the site has been cleared. Several Warrnambool contractors are being used on the project. We're grateful to receive funding from the State Government and Racing Victoria for the project."
Former broadcaster Bryan Martin, who called races from the tower at 35 May Racing Carnivals described the facility as a "health hazard", when questioned by The Standard in May 2022.
Sunday's Koroit and Port Fairy cups will be the last race meeting with the old tower.
