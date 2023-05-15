Warrnambool Racing Club has appointed a new chief executive officer with Luke Cann to start in the role at the end of the month.
Mr Cann returned to the racing club last November as its operations manager, having worked as its sponsorship and marketing manager several years ago.
He steps into the role that was vacated when former CEO Tom O'Connor stepped down in March just months before its premier event, the May Racing Carnival. was staged.
A temporary CEO was appointed before the carnival, and now Mr Cann will officially step in to the role on May 19.
Mr Cann said the club was heading in such a positive direction and to be able to help guide that was really exciting.
"The committee and staff have been super supportive. I'm genuinely excited and honoured to be appointed the CEO of the Warrnambool Racing Club," he said.
The club's chair Mark McNamara said Mr Cann had considerable experience with the club and would bring great enthusiasm with him to the role.
"Luke is to be complimented on the key role he played in the delivery of an extremely successful May Carnival this year," Mr McNamara said.
Mr McNamara also thanked Carl Hufer for the wonderful work he has done as interim CEO.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
