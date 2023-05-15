The Standard
Warrnambool racing club appoints a new CEO

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 15 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 5:40pm
New Warrnambool Racing Club CEO Luke Cann.
Warrnambool Racing Club has appointed a new chief executive officer with Luke Cann to start in the role at the end of the month.

