Key workers urged to access priority housing opportunity before it ends

By Jessica Greenan
April 3 2024 - 12:01pm
Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin is encouraging key workers from across the shire to submit their interest in purchasing one of eight new lots in Timboon.
Priority access is being given to key workers to buy newly unlocked land in Timboon but time is running out.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

