Key workers urged to access priority housing opportunity before it ends

Priority access is being given to key workers to buy newly unlocked land in Timboon but time is running out.
They'll have until April 22 to express their interest in purchasing one of eight blocks ranging from 485 to 800 square metres, located in the council's new Trestle Estate.
After that, any lots - which range from $176,000 - $236,500 - without a suitable buyer will be open to the general market.
Mayor Kate Makin said the shire was providing an unique opportunity for workers employed in agriculture, health, social assistance, tourism, manufacturing, trades and education.
By targeting those key workers and creating more housing, the council hopes to position Timboon as a future key service centre to the Great Ocean Road for housing, tourism, accommodation, commercial and industrial opportunities.
"Part of the Unlocking Housing Timboon project, this land release incorporates the Key Worker Preferential Access program to help provide new homes for residents and workers in this growing part of the shire," she said.
"Since mid-2021 council has re-zoned the land for residential development, carried out subdivision plans and infrastructure works so that land is ready for housing development.
"Agriculture is the foundation of our community and the local economy which supports so many other businesses as well.
"That's why council has developed this new estate to create housing opportunities and support the strength and prosperity of our community."
Named after the iconic 1892 Timboon Trestle Bridge, the estate is close to the recreation reserve with easy access to major connecting roads and essential amenities.
The owner of a lot must construct a home on the land within two years.
