New details revealed about council's plan for more homes

A new document shows the path towards creating 35 residential lots in Timboon.
Plans for the staged multi-lot subdivision for the town's Unlocking Housing project at 5 (part) and 17 Curdies Road have been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
Under the proposal, thirty six lots would be created - 35 of which would be for new homes.
Eleven of those lots would measure up to 600 square metres, while 12 would range in size from 601 to 806 square metres. The remaining 12 would be anywhere from 807 to 1088 square metres.
A drainage reserve of 8099 square metres would be set aside between the existing waste transfer station and residential lots.
The proposed subdivision would also include the creation of a road from Curdies Road heading west to make way for a deviation of the existing unmade road which splits the subject site.
The proposal would also include the creation of a drainage reserve incorporating a shared public path, the removal of native vegetation and the demolition of existing buildings including an old shed formerly used by the CFA and an unoccupied dwelling and garden.
The subdivision itself would be staged, starting with lot A (which contains the waste transfer station), lots two to eight, lot 30, and the stage two balance land.
It comes after councillors said momentum for the project was building.
