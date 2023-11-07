The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New details revealed about council's plan for more homes

JG
By Jessica Greenan
November 7 2023 - 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New details have been revealed about Corangamite Shire Council's Unlocking Housing Timboon project.
New details have been revealed about Corangamite Shire Council's Unlocking Housing Timboon project.

A new document shows the path towards creating 35 residential lots in Timboon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.