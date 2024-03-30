'Biggest win': Lawn bowler savours Victorian Open singles triumph

A Western District lawn bowler is celebrating the biggest individual victory of his career after outlasting a field of more than 370 entrants to win the Victorian Open men's singles championship.
Koroit's Scott Boschen survived a see-sawing final to defeat Pakenham's Neville Brown 21-20 at Traralgon on Thursday, March 28.
Boschen, 49, won eight matches across an intense four-day tournament on his way to the state title.
"I am pretty proud of myself and pretty happy," he told The Standard.
"This is the biggest tournament by far that I've achieved and won."
Boschen, who grew up in the Wimmera town of Minyip, had ample support on the sidelines.
Long-time friend Michael Funcke made the semi-final before falling to Brown.
He stayed around to support Boschen in the decider.
"We had a very good supporter base of people," Boschen said.
"I appreciated all the people who were there, most of them I grew up with.
"(Michael and I) both grew up at Minyip together and he made the semi-final.
"If he had have won that, it would've been two really good mates playing off against each other."
Boschen, who works for Australia Post, said the final ebbed and flowed.
"I jumped away to an early lead and my opponent Neville Brown is a quality player so I was pretty certain I wasn't going to have it all my own way," he said.
"He came back and got in front and I think for the last half-a-dozen shots or so we traded shot for shot.
"It was good fun. It was pretty tense but it was nice to keep it together and do what I needed to do in the finish."
The tournament started with sectional play - there were 126 sections consisting three players each - before knockout finals.
"I had a couple of tough games and a couple of not-so-tough games on the way through but I beat a couple of quality opponents on the way through which was pretty satisfying," Boschen said.
It is the second event Boschen - also a talented golfer - has won at the Victorian Open after teaming with partner Kellie Bowles to win the mixed pairs in 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.