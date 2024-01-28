'That was for him': Dennington bowler dedicates title win to late father

Gayle Swanson dedicated a second victory in a prestigious lawn bowls tournament to her late father on Sunday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Dennington lawn bowler clinched Western District Playing Area's Champion of Champions women's singles title after defeating Warrnambool's Lynne Moloney in the final at City Memorial Bowling Club.
Koroit's Scott Boschen was the men's winner.
A "very excited" Swanson, who won the event in 2022, said she always had faith she could triumph.
"I didn't expect to win but I had belief in myself that I could win," she said.
"Anyone could win on the day but I believe in myself, I know I've got the ability to do it. I've won it once before so I know I can do it.
"I was just real lucky, I bowled exceptionally well for me which got me over the line so I'm happy."
Swanson joined Dennington eight years ago to play with her father Graham Taylor, a life member at the club who passed away in 2016.
She believes he was in her corner on Sunday.
"That was for him that one today," she said.
"I've got his name badge in my pocket, it goes to every bowls game with me. I'm pretty sure he was getting me over the line today."
Boschen defeated Dennington's Jimmy Barling in the final to claim his third title.
He was happy with his performance, saying he thought "a little bit of experience helps".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.