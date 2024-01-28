The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'That was for him': Dennington bowler dedicates title win to late father

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 28 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lawn bowlers Gayle Swanson and Scott Boschen won the women's and men's Champion of Champions singles titles. Picture by Anthony Brady
Lawn bowlers Gayle Swanson and Scott Boschen won the women's and men's Champion of Champions singles titles. Picture by Anthony Brady

Gayle Swanson dedicated a second victory in a prestigious lawn bowls tournament to her late father on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.