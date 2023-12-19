Consistent lawn bowler goes back-to-back in thrilling late night final

Koroit lawn bowler Scott Boschen is taking every match on its merit as he mounts a claim on a state singles championship run in 2024.
Boschen secured back-to-back Western District Playing Area men's state singles championships on Sunday, December 17, with the opportunity to replicate his 2022-23 regional title scheduled to begin in February, 2024 at City Memorial.
"It's always a good challenge, they're the best of their associations... looking forward to that," Boschen told The Standard.
Making his way back to the state finals - which sees each of the 16 regions represented - and progressing further than a first-round exit is Boshcen's ultimate aim.
"That would be the goal but you can't set your sights too far ahead," Boschen said.
"You've just got to take it as it comes and do your best in the moment."
The Warrnambool-based Boschen withstood a demanding fixture on Sunday - playing three games across the day - to come out on top in the final against Dunkeld's Darren Gordon, with the match coming to a close around 9.30pm.
In what was a rematch of last year's final between Boschen and Gordon, the former fought back late to triumph 25-23.
"A lot of satisfaction and a bit of relief," Boschen said of the feeling of his late-night victory.
Boschen trailed Gordon by as much as six shots before making his way back into the game to level scores 23-all and seal the win with two shots on the final end.
"I just try to be consistent and take every shot on its merit," he said.
"I don't really have too much of a game plan, but just try and keep getting better and do what you need to do.
"I felt like I was bowling pretty well but wasn't really getting the results for my bowls I was putting in.
"I just tried to stick to my plan of being consistent and give myself a chance.
"I didn't have much time left but it eventually worked out."
Boschen, a former cricketer who took up lawn bowls two decades ago, enjoys testing himself in the singles arena.
"I think it's the ultimate challenge - one-on-one," he said.
His next test is Koroit Bowls Club's men's singles championships on Sunday, January 7, with Boschen to play Damian Clifford in a semi final, while Roger McKenzie and Jack Murnane meet in the second semi.
The final will start at 1pm.
