Premier primed for Good Friday match despite players facing delayed starts

SOUTH Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello is bullish about the reigning premier's ability to start its flag defence on a winning note despite several players facing delayed starts to the 2024 season.
The Roosters will host Koroit at Friendly Societies' Park on Good Friday on March 29 in the Hampden league's traditional Easter weekend fixture.
Ben Rantall, Liam Youl, Jeremy Mugavin, Jonah Maher and Louis Herbert - the former AFL-listed footballer returning the game after an extended break - are unavailable for the match against a team "which has been the benchmark for the past 10 years".
"Benny will be a couple of weeks away, just with his cricket commitments. He is doing a mini pre-season himself at the minute," Battistello said.
"Jeremy has got some work commitments and weddings so he's about four or five weeks away, Louis is a week-by-week proposition.
"Liam is just getting his body right after the last three or four years of being banged up.
"Jonah had off-season (groin) surgery and he's progressing well but he's aiming for sometime in May.
"He really struggled towards the back-end of last year with a bit of osteitis (pubis) so he did an amazing job to play in the 12 o'clock grand final and get through. We have really high hopes for him, so hopefully his body gets to a point where he can fulfil his potential."
Battistello is pleased with South Warrnambool's attitude entering the season after breaking a 12-year premiership drought in September 2023 and believes it's "more advanced with its training".
"I feel like our boys across the board are fitter and stronger," he said.
Ruckman Jarvis Bermingham, who has crossed from North Warrnambool Eagles, will make his club debut against the Saints.
"We had a real focus at the end of last year, given the success of our under 18s and our 12 o'clock (reserves) sides, to back-in the development of our own," he said.
"There will be some other guys who will get some opportunities who know our system reasonably well."
