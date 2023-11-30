Developing ruck recruit eager to impress after move to reigning premiers

An emerging big man with a strong appetite for the contest is hopeful he can add some "edge" to the Hampden league reigning premiers after making the move to Friendly Societies' Park.
Talented ruck Jarvis Bermingham, 19, has joined South Warrnambool for season 2024, crossing over from North Warrnambool Eagles where he made his senior debut last season against Cobden and played 16 matches, including a winning final against Terang Mortlake.
Bermingham, cousin of 2021 Maskell Medal winner Jett, joined a strong contingent of senior players for the club's first official pre-season session on Wednesday, November 29 and told The Standard he was thrilled to join the Mat Battistello-coached powerhouse.
"I'm really excited and keen to join the club, they're always such a strong side," he said.
"I'm hopeful I'll bring a bit of an extra edge to the team and hopefully be part of another senior flag next year, that's the aim.
"The move has given me a lot of extra motivation to push myself a little more this pre-season. I don't want to come to the club and hopefully into the (senior) team and be a let down.
"I want to just improve and help the team."
After spending almost a decade at Bushfield Recreation Reserve coming through the junior ranks, the talented youngster said the timing was right to make the move and further progress his footy.
"A few of my good mates left and my sister is here now (at South Warrnambool) so I had some connections and thought I'd try something new in my footy,' he said.
"That's why I've made the decision but it was difficult (to leave the Eagles)."
The athletic tall is expected to push for a spot in the ruck and anticipated he could float forward and provide some options in attack after discussions surrounding his role in the team.
He said he was confident he had plenty of improvement in his game and the club could bring the very best out of him.
"I've got a couple of years I reckon left in my development as a player, so I'm really excited to see where I can go with my footy this year and in the future at the club," he said.
"Just keen to work hard and see where it goes."
There has been little off-season movement for the Roosters so far, with former AFL winger and 2023 premiership player Ricky Henderson departing the club to take up a non-playing coaching role at Port Fairy the only big name departure.
