Ricky Henderson joins Port Fairy as non-playing assistant coach

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 23 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:32pm
Former AFL player and South Warrnambool forward Ricky Henderson has joined Port Fairy as a non-playing assistant. Picture by Anthony Brady
Former AFL player and South Warrnambool forward Ricky Henderson has joined Port Fairy as a non-playing assistant. Picture by Anthony Brady

Port Fairy has bolstered its coaching stocks with an AFL wingman-turned-Hampden league flag-winner joining Dustin McCorkell's panel for 2024.

