Port Fairy has bolstered its coaching stocks with an AFL wingman-turned-Hampden league flag-winner joining Dustin McCorkell's panel for 2024.
South Warrnambool 2023 premiership player Ricky Henderson, who appeared 159 times at the elite level for Adelaide and Hawthorn, has signed with the Seagulls as a non-playing assistant.
The 35-year-old retired from the AFL in 2020 and spent the past three years at Friendly Societies' Park as a forward, kicking 47 goals from 38 games.
McCorkell is eager to work alongside the former Crow and Hawk, who ventures into coaching for the first time.
"We've caught up a few times now and I think he just brings that extra element to our team that we really need," he told The Standard.
"He's looking forward to a bit of a challenge and I suppose getting amongst a new group and I'm sure our boys will just really appreciate having someone with that experience guiding them towards their future."
McCorkell's first year in charge saw the Seagulls rise from a win-less, wooden-spoon 2022 campaign to an eight-win season and seventh-place finish.
He hopes Henderson can help the club make another stride forward.
"He'll be just what we need as part of our coaching group and hopefully just another step to getting more professional and taking our group a little bit further next year," he said.
"...Obviously a great fella as well, I haven't heard anyone say a bad word about him. He's just super keen to probably sink his teeth into coaching.
"With such a new group that we've got he'll have a fair say in the way we play and the way we play our brand of football."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.