Key forward boosts District league side's Good Friday chances

A Warrnambool and District league side striving for improved on-field performances is eager to test out its new-look forward line when it kicks off its 2024 season on Good Friday.
Old Collegians co-coach Ben van de Camp said his offsider Joe McKinnon - the Warriors' boom off-season recruit - would provide a much-needed tall target in attacking 50 against reigning grand finalist Merrivale at Merrivale Recreation Reserve on Friday, March 29.
McKinnon, who spent a season at Wimmera league club Warrack Eagles, started his career as a versatile key position prospect for Hampden side North Warrnambool Eagles.
"It brings a bit of a different look and just gives us a different skill-set than what we've had over the past couple of years," van de Camp said.
"It's been a positive change. It is more structural than anything. Having a six-foot-two forward in Joe certainly helps straighten us up a lot more.
"With our forward 50 entries over the past couple of years, there was a little bit of hope and maybe some luck, but now we've really got a focal forward."
Van de Camp said the Warriors had also built structures around McKinnon in terms of their small and high-half forward options.
"We've also added some other height around Joe as well," he said.
"Connor Barby probably plays a bit more forward, Tom Mahony, Jake Zippel plays a bit forward as a tall option and Sebastian Good is a ruck-forward.
"We've probably got options and that's been the biggest thing that has changed over the course of the summer - we have competition for senior spots. It's a good position for a club to be in."
Old Collegians will start the season with its full list available to face the Tigers in what has become a standalone season-opener.
Leigh Edwards (Koroit), Matt Petherick, who has returned from Caramut, and Greg Bond, who has returned from Queensland, will run out for the Warriors.
Bounce down is 2.20pm.
