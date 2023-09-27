The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Joe McKinnon joins Old Collegians as co-coach for 2024 WDFNL season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe McKinnon, pictured in 2022 with North Warrnambool Eagles, has joined Old Collegians as a senior playing co-coach ahead of the 2024 Warrnambool and District league season. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Joe McKinnon, pictured in 2022 with North Warrnambool Eagles, has joined Old Collegians as a senior playing co-coach ahead of the 2024 Warrnambool and District league season. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

A former Hampden league footballer is excited about the challenge of lifting a Warrnambool and District league club up the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.