'Ready to play as long as I can': Premiership defender notches 250 games

A damaging defender who paid his dues in the reserves before playing in seven consecutive Hampden league senior premierships will celebrate 250 games on Good Friday.
Koroit's Dallas Mooney will notch the feat against reigning premier South Warrnambool at Friendly Societies' Park in the first match of the 2024 season on March 29.
Mooney, who has been a mainstay of coach Chris McLaren's team during its golden run featuring in flags from 2014 to 2022, prefers to fly under the radar but will soak up the moment with his family, including wife Sophie and newborn son Archie.
"The folks (Joe and Andrea) will be there before they jet off to Jamaica on Monday...Archie will be there for his first game, which he certainly won't remember, so it will be special running out with him and seeing him at the football now," he told The Standard.
"Otherwise it will be low-key."
Mooney, 34, said he was humbled to be part of Koroit's most successful period and his passion for the club endured.
"The mind is still ready to play as long as I can. I still love football. As long as the body holds up, I wouldn't have any immediate plans to be pulling the pin," he said.
"Essentially it will be year-on-year, based on the body, but the mind is still 22 years of age is what I tell people."
The accountant, who puts his durability down to "having an office job", made his senior debut in 2007 but didn't become a staple of the senior team until 2012.
His passion for the club is evident. He is one of two players, alongside retired ruckman Jeremy Hausler, to feature in all seven of the Saints' premiership run.
"I am always going to owe the footy club more than what it owes me," Mooney, who praised its plethora of volunteers and contributors, said.
"It's pretty surreal. We had a pretty good run - you have to be in the right place at the right time.
"There's been a few changes here or there but there would be a lot of blokes who have played in five or six of those seven. It's been a pretty consistent group and one that a lot of us haven't wanted to walk away from until we've had to."
Half-back has been Mooney's preferred position.
He loves the "freedom" the intercepting role allows and credits brothers Chris and Joe McLaren, who also played defence, for helping him establish himself in the back line.
Chris McLaren said Mooney's commitment to his craft had helped him create a niche in the Saints' defence.
"The one thing about his career is there's great lessons for a lot of people out there - he had to play a fair bit of reserves footy early," he said.
"He just did it. Honestly I have never heard Dallas want for something, ask for something or feel like he's owed something from the club.
"It wasn't easy for him to become a good player - he put a lot of hard work in. You get the utmost respect because of that."
McLaren praised the club best-and-fairest winner for his "durability, reliability and resilience".
"He has played through some injuries - he played with a broken hand through the back-half of the year," he said.
"He'd be on a ridiculous game streak. I can't remember him missing one."
McLaren said Mooney's attacking flair made him a difficult match-up.
"He became one of those first back-flankers who people play on because he just manipulates his man and plays the game how he wants to play it," he said.
"I think back to the 2016 prelim against Port Fairy. I think Dallas had high 40s (possessions) playing off half-back and some (special) moments in a pretty tight prelim, it was one of the great performances you'd ever want to see."
The Hampden football match will start at 2pm with netball from 1.40pm.
Merrivale and Old Collegians will meet in the Warrnambool and District league Good Friday matches.
