Families facing two-year wait for child care in south-west

New families to Warrnambool are being told to expect a two-year wait for child care.
Centres in the city - as well as outlying areas - are at capacity and have long waiting lists.
Honeypot Early Learning Centres co-owner Rebecca Perry said the centre's 62 spots in Warrnambool and 29 at Koroit were all taken up.
"Both are fully booked with waiting lists," Mrs Perry said.
She said the waiting lists were "lengthy".
"We've got the biggest waiting lists we've had in 27 years of operation," Mrs Perry said.
She said a large number of parents expressed frustration that they couldn't return to work due to the lack of child care in the region.
"It's very tough on people trying to get back to work," she said.
Mrs Perry said she believed the city needed another child care centre to alleviate the shortage.
A Warrnambool parent, who asked not to be named, said he put his son on the waiting lists at every centre when he moved to the city.
He said he was told the average wait for a new family was two years.
The man, who works in Port Fairy, said he had no choice but to take a spot at a Port Fairy centre when it became available despite the travel.
The revelation comes as an operator is being sought for a child care centre in Moore Street in Warrnambool.
CBRE Australian Healthcare and Social Infrastructure is offering the exclusive lease for the centre, which would have 107 spots available.
The centre's operation hours would be 6.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday and it would employ 17 to 20 staff members.
It would offer six child care rooms, as well as other supporting infrastructure and an outdoor playground.
Another child care centre on Dales Road is expected to open later this year.
The centre, to be opened by the BNAA Group, would offer 150 spots.
