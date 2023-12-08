Proposed Warrnambool child care centre to provide more than 100 spots

Warrnambool City Council has received an application for a child care centre which would provide spots for 107 children.
The centre would be built at 236 Moore Street and an existing heritage cottage would remain, with only part of it demolished.
"The proposed demolition is limited to the rear of the existing heritage cottage and makes way for the removal of an unsympathetic addition," the application states.
"The front section of the cottage under the main roof line is to be retained and will be used to house the staff room to the new childcare centre."
The centre's operation hours would be 6.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday and it would employ 17 to 20 staff members.
It would offer six child care rooms, as well as other supporting infrastructure and an outdoor playground.
There would be 23 car parks on the site, which is within a standalone heritage overlay.
This covers the existing cottage and a stone wall.
An acoustic fence is included in the application.
"The application is supported by an acoustic report and the design response has factored in the protection of amenity of the neighbours by intending an acoustic fence along both the north and west boundaries," the application states.
The application for the proposed child care centre comes after it was revealed this week the state government would build a new facility in Warrnambool.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said Warrnambool, Portland, Casterton and Hamilton would all have new child care centres built.
Construction on the Portland centre, which will be built at South Portland Primary School, will begin in 2026.
The locations of the centres at Warrnambool, Casterton and Hamilton have not yet been determined but Ms Ermacora said building would begin in 2027/28.
"The state government is running the centres to help alleviate the acute shortages being felt across the state," Ms Ermacora said.
Child care waiting lists are growing across the region, a state government inquiry has been told.
Anita Rank, the former chairwoman of Regional Development Australia Barwon South West, said in a submission to the early childhood education and care inquiry the lack of childcare was depleting the region's workforce.
"While there are many reasons driving women's workforce participation, access to childcare is recognised as a significant factor, particularly in the Barwon South West region and even more so in remote towns such as Apollo Bay and Hawkesdale," she said.
"The largest employing sectors for women are healthcare and social assistance, retail trade, education and training, accommodation and food services, all experiencing significant workforce shortages."
Ms Rank said waiting lists for childcare in Glenelg Shire were growing.
"The children's services team in Glenelg Shire continues to experience staffing shortages and high numbers of enrolments for all programs on offer, across all centres in the shire," she said.
"Workforce shortages and growing waiting lists present as the key issues and are intrinsically interconnected."
