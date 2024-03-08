Shire's mayor confronts ministers on roads, wind farms and major projects

Corangamite Shire has taken its concerns about crumbling roads and wind farms to the state's capital.
Mayor Kate Makin and chief executive officer David Rae tabled top community issues with the relevant ministers at a Rural Councils Victoria event at Parliament House in Melbourne on Tuesday, March 5.
The pair spoke with Premier Jacinta Allan, Local Government Minister and Road Safety Minister Melissa Horne, Regional Development Minster Gayle Tierney and Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan.
They also met with Department of Transport and Planning secretary and former mayor Paul Younis.
Mayor Kate Makin said it was a good opportunity to confront decision-makers.
"It was a chance to drive home to the decision-makers issues that are important to Corangamite Shire residents," she said.
"It was a fantastic opportunity to meet face-to-face and advocate for priority projects that will benefit our communities. We also discussed policy matters that have raised concerns for our residents.
"We expressed our appreciation for previous upgrades, such as Cobden Lavers Hill Road but our local economy absolutely needs more investment in adequate infrastructure, particularly roads.
"We asked minister Horne to prioritise upgrades to Darlington Road and Mackinnons Bridge Road. We also emphasised the vital need for a comprehensive dairy roads upgrade package which will take $31 million per year for 10 years.
"We also spoke to Paul Younis about those road priorities, as well as issues around wind farms.
"There are a lot of issues that concern our residents such as wind farms competing with agriculture in the south of the shire, buffer zones and adequate community engagement by developers.
"Council wants to work with the Department and VicGrid to get better results for our residents."
She said the pair also updated Ms Tierney on its major projects.
"We were able to walk her through our economic development priorities including the Camperdown Production Precinct, Renewable Energy Apprentice Project, Dairy Supply Chain funding, Key Worker Accommodation, First Nations Tourism and a number of community projects," Cr Makin said.
"It was great to be able to share some good news stories with updates on the 12 Apostles Trail and Port Campbell Town Centre Project which both received RDV funding."
