The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shire's mayor confronts ministers on roads, wind farms and major projects

JG
By Jessica Greenan
March 8 2024 - 12:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin and chief executive officer David Rae recently spoke with ministers at Parliament House, Melbourne.
Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin and chief executive officer David Rae recently spoke with ministers at Parliament House, Melbourne.

Corangamite Shire has taken its concerns about crumbling roads and wind farms to the state's capital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.