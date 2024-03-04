'Are you OK?': Residents urged to talk if fires stir up bad memories

Fires on the northern borders of Corangamite Shire could be stirring up difficult memories for fire-affected residents and the mayor says it's important to talk about it.
Cr Kate Makin encouraged community members to look out for friends and neighbours after a series of fires tore through Pomonal and Beaufort.
"Our own communities are no strangers to bushfire and have shown great resilience and mutual support through past emergencies," she said.
"For some people a hot windy day, or a news report about bushfires, can bring back troubling memories and feelings.
"Even years later unexpected thoughts can still be powerful. Acknowledging them can be important steps to recovery."
The St Patrick's Day fires of 2018 had a significant impact on south-west communities, particularly in Corangamite Shire, which continue to recover.
Cr Makin encouraged residents to share their feelings with someone they trusted.
"It could be a family member, friend, your GP or minister," she said.
"Just having someone to share with can help you put your feelings into perspective. Putting your thoughts and memories into words can be soothing in itself.
"And of course, if someone around you seems withdrawn or loses their temper over something small, don't be afraid to ask the question: 'Are you OK?'
"Just starting the conversation can make all the difference."
She paid tribute to emergency service volunteers.
"A huge thanks to those who have helped in past emergencies and to those who volunteer their time to train and stand ready for future emergencies," Cr Makin said.
"The inevitable can always happen so please increase your awareness of fire danger ratings, as well as Community Based Emergency Management Plans and personal bushfire plans, which mean we are more prepared."
