Moyne Shire community and corporate development director David Rae will return to Corangamite Shire Council as its new CEO.
Mr Rae was unanimously appointed the role at a special council meeting on Tuesday night. Interim CEO Michael Tudball will continue in the position until Mr Rae steps in on May 29.
Mr Rae said he was looking forward to taking the lead at his former workplace, which he left after 10 years in April last year.
"I'm really excited," he said.
"At the same time I'm really humbled. It's a privilege to be the CEO of any organisation and to go back to an organisation I love is quite overwhelming.
"At the same time there's a little bit of nerves around that, there's lots to learn and I'm very appreciative of council's confidence in me in appointing me to the role."
He said the decision came down to career progression.
"I've always had career aspirations in terms of a CEO appointment," Mr Rae said.
"I've been a director for 10-11 years and it's the natural progression in my career. CEO was always something I was interested in should the opportunity become available.
"I've been keeping an eye on Corangamite Shire since I left. South-west Victoria is large geographically but it's a really tight community in terms of local government.
"We always keep in touch and maintain working relationships, working collectively together. I've followed Corangamite's journey in the last 12 months since I left.
"I'm really looking forward to getting back into the organisation and re-acquainting myself with the people.
"They're doing great work and I'm really looking forward to contributing to that success."
That meant he was aware of the challenges and opportunities the shire faced.
"I think the challenge Corangamite has - which is no different to others in the public sector - is getting contractors to deliver projects," he said.
"One thing that's really struck me is the challenges Corangamite has had with Port Campbell in particular.
"Seeing Port Campbell delivered will be a great outcome for both the community and for the council.
"There's a range of challenges for Corangamite more generally, workforce attraction and retention is a challenge right across the nation and we've got to make sure we continue the good work and maintain a great workplace culture to ensure we not only keep the staff we have but encourage people to want to come work for us as well.
"There's others, but coming into the role I want to maintain the organisation's momentum and work with a great council to deliver on their objectives."
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the council looked forward to welcoming Mr Rae back.
"We look forward to welcoming David back and continuing the good work," she said.
