National retailer set to open second store in Warrnambool

Eight new jobs will be created when a business opens a second outlet in Warrnambool.
Prouds Jewellers, Australia's largest jewellery and watch retailer will open the doors to its second store at Gateway Plaza next month.
JPL Group regional manager Lionel Peters said there were 78 Prouds Jewellers in Victoria and 270 in total across Australia.
"This will be a second store," Mr Peters said.
"We will keep the current store at the Target Centre open."
Mr Peters said Gateway Plaza was an obvious choice for a second store.
"It will give us seven-day-a-week trading with a greater traffic flow," he said.
Prouds Jewellers first opened in Warrnambool 18 years ago.
"The new store will create at least eight new jobs, which is a combination of full-time, part-time and casuals," Mr Peters said.
The store is set to open on April 5.
The announcement comes after the opening of the much-anticipated Boost Juice at Gateway Plaza in December last year.
Gateway Plaza was sold last year.
The details of the sale have not been revealed, but the complex was expected to fetch $70 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.