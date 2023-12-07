'A long time coming': New store gives Gateway Plaza a summer boost

The arrival of Boost Juice in Warrnambool was so popular the owners had to open the store for the first time half an hour earlier than planned.
Owner Brendan McKenzie said the reception had been awesome with the first hour of trade keeping staff busy.
"The turn up this morning - we didn't think we'd get hit that hard. It's been unreal," he said.
"We opened half an hour early just because there were people here.
"There's so much support - friends, family, the community. It's been awesome."
"We had so many really good applicants. We interviewed 39 and we've employed 12. We could have employed everyone - they were all excellent," Mr McKenzie said.
"We're happy to bring it to Warrnambool and so many people are happy to have it here," Mr McKenzie said.
"This morning people were saying they drive to Geelong to go and get a Boost and then come back.
"It's crazy, that's two hours but people do it."
