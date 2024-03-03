More than 150 walkers put their best foot forward to raise funds for cures

About 150 walkers stepped up at Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe on the weekend to raise funds and awareness for myeloma and muscular dystrophy.
Participants braved wild winds and the chill early on Sunday morning, March 3, donning their beanies in support of the third annual Gillin Boys Walk for a Cure. The event hoped to raise $3000 for research.
Speaking to the crowd of about 50, Dan O'Keefe said great progress was being made.
"Thank you to everyone for coming out, there's a really great turnout," he said.
"The donations (are) generally going towards the Murdoch Children's Foundation, they're having great impact with what they're doing with their research in Melbourne.
"Everything's going towards trying to find a cure for muscular dystrophy, to the point where they're even starting to fund students to put more time and effort in school to find a cure.
"They're doing crazy things like creating fake muscles in test tubes and what-not to be able to find new ways to research. It's incredible and on behalf of Chris and the Gillin family I want to say thank you for your donations and support."
Meanwhile, about 100 people attended the third My Greatest Walk fundraising event for Myeloma.
Warrnambool's Bob McMillan, who has been organising the fundraising walks, said last year they raised $7000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.