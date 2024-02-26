The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool man urges people to join charity walk to find a cure to deadly disease

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 26 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christopher Gillin is working hard to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Picture supplied
Christopher Gillin is working hard to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Picture supplied

A Warrnambool man has ticked off two milestones. Christopher Gillin celebrated his 33rd birthday and he has been enjoying outings along the city's promenade walk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.