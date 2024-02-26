Warrnambool man urges people to join charity walk to find a cure to deadly disease

A Warrnambool man has ticked off two milestones. Christopher Gillin celebrated his 33rd birthday and he has been enjoying outings along the city's promenade walk.
"I'm doing really well at the moment," Mr Gillin said.
"I actually achieved something that I thought wasn't manageable for me anymore. I have managed to enjoy a few walks along the beach track in the beautiful Warrnambool weather."
Mr Gillin, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, said he was thrilled to be able to get out and enjoy the sun.
The milestones have also strengthened his resolve to find a cure for the disease that his late brother Aaron also had.
On Sunday, the third annual Gillin Boys Walk for a Cure will be held in Warrnambool.
Mr Gillin said he was thrilled the event, which aims to raise money for research, had grown each year.
He said the walk raised about $3000 last year and it would be great to top that amount.
Mr Gillin said the foundation had raised about $350,000 since its inception in 2020.
"We have donated $225,000 towards research so far," he said.
Mr Gillin said finding a cure for the deadly disease motivated him to keep working hard.
"Finding a cure really motivates me to continue fighting, we started this to end Duchenne so until that is achieved we aren't finished yet," he said.
Mr Gillin urged people to take part in the walk on Sunday, March 3.
Participants are asked to meet at the Lady Bay Resort car park from 9.15am for a 10am start.
"The casual walk starts from the Lady Bay Resort car park then moves along the footpath to the surf club, along the beach track to the Pavilion then back along the footpath to the Lady Bay Resort car park," he said.
