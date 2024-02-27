'A bit daunting': More Myeloma cases prompt fundraiser walk name change

The number of people diagnosed with blood cancer Myeloma is on the increase - so much so organisers have had to change the name of this weekend's fundraising walk.
Now in its third year, Warrnambool's renamed event will step off on Sunday March 3, 2024 from The Kiosk and along the city's foreshore from 10am.
Until now, it has been called 3.8 with a Mate - the 3.8 representing the 38 people diagnosed each week - but with that number now increasing to 50 a week in Australia, the event has been renamed My Greatest Walk.
Warrnambool's Bob McMillan, who has been organising the fundraising walks, said last year they raised $7000.
Statistics, he said, showed 55 per cent of people diagnosed don't live past five years.
"When I was diagnosed originally I was told the medium life span was two years from diagnosis to death," Mr McMillan said.
"That was a bit daunting.
"I'm in the 45 per cent that have gone past the five years."
Mr McMillan said he was also organising a fundraising luncheon to be held during May race week - last year's event raising $20,000.
He said awareness of myeloma was low until media commentator and broadcaster Sandy Roberts made his diagnosis public.
Warrnambool-based Myeloma Australia support nurse Rachel Lochrin said the number of people being diagnosed with the condition exceeded 38 per week.
"So that's why we've had to rebrand and go from the 3.8 with a Mate to My Greatest Walk because 3.8 is not really valid anymore," she said.
Ms Lochrin said there were no specific numbers on how many people in the south-west region had Myeloma.
But, she said, a seminar held in Warrnambool last week for patients and carers attracted 26 people.
"There was far more on the database that have Myeloma that were invited, which is quite a lot," she said.
Myeloma Australia is a non-for-profit organisation to support people with the condition as well as carers, families and staff working with patients.
Ms Lochrin said there were so many people who didn't know much about Myeloma.
"When you're diagnosed and then finding out that there's an organisation there to support you is so useful. It can be so isolating when you don't know what it is, or your family doesn't know what it is," she said.
"It's a lot less known and there's a lot less awareness, so that's what the walk's about - raising the community awareness...as well as fundraising for research and for the support services."
To register for the walk at Myeloma Australia costs $20.
