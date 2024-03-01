'Pretty stoked': Hampden league defender lands VFL contract

A star Hampden league defender is relishing being part of an elite environment after signing with a VFL club.
Warrnambool's Nick Hooker has joined Geelong ahead of the 2024 campaign after impressing Cats' staff across the pre-season.
The former Port Adelaide reserves-listed player will represent the Blues in the Hampden league when not playing VFL.
"(I'm) pretty stoked with it. Been a long pre-season but it's going really well," Hooker told The Standard.
"I've absolutely loved every moment of it."
Hooker said his initial opportunity to train with the club came about through Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe, a former Cats VFL assistant and Blues recruit Aaron Black, who is Geelong's VFL operations manager.
The South Australian export has already benefited from the experience before the season's start.
"The facilities are world-class and all the coaching staff are amazing to work with," he said.
"It's definitely full-on that's for sure with the whole structure and just how much research and learning you have to do to even get out on the park.
"It's been an awesome experience so far and obviously only going to benefit anyone who goes through the program."
Hooker hopes to make his debut this season but acknowledged Geelong's predominantly healthy AFL list meant it would be "pretty tough" for him to play in round one.
Outside of playing his first game at the level, he aims to improve as a footballer and person this year.
"(The coach) is pretty big on that aspect, not only bringing good footballers in but good people as well," he said.
"That's probably why I found the transition so seamless because all the people there are just amazing individuals from all over Victoria."
Warrnambool has recruited heavily this off-season in a bid to return to finals under O'Keefe.
The club's signings include former AFL players Ben Cunnington and Black, who join Steven Motlop, Michael Barlow (both North Warrnambool Eagles) and Nick Shipley (Terang Mortlake) as ex-top-level players moving to the Hampden league.
"We've got a lot of things happening, not only in Warrnambool but also in the Hampden league," Hooker said.
"I think it's gone to the next level with a few of the recruits."
