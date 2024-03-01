The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'Pretty stoked': Hampden league defender lands VFL contract

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 1 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Nick Hooker has signed for Geelong's VFL team. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool's Nick Hooker has signed for Geelong's VFL team. Picture by Sean McKenna

A star Hampden league defender is relishing being part of an elite environment after signing with a VFL club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.