Aaron Black eager to reunite with Ben Cunnington at Warrnambool

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 18 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 1:31pm
Warrnambool recruit Aaron Black being tackled in 2017 by Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom while playing AFL for Geelong. Picture by Getty Images
The chance to reunite with a former North Melbourne teammate was too good to refuse for Warrnambool recruit Aaron Black.

