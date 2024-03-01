Premiership-contending captain ranks season 'most competitive' he's seen

ANY one of the six teams which qualifies for the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one finals could make a play for the premiership.
That's the assessment from Allansford-Panmure skipper Shashan Silva, whose side sits first entering the final day of the regular season on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
The top-two sides will earn a week off while teams ranked four-to-six will play quarter-finals on March 9-10.
"Finals are going to be very, very hard to predict. At the end of the day, anybody could come in and win the whole thing," he said.
"I have been playing for the Warrnambool (association) for probably 10 years and this is the most competitive I have ever come across.
"Merrivale is third but they already lost (on day one of the final two-dayer) and they could end up fifth or sixth - it is that close."
Silva, who crossed to the Gators from Russells Creek in the off-season, said his team was well prepared for the cut-throat nature finals provided.
"That is what we play cricket for, finals, isn't it? If we do our homework now, if we fail we don't have any regrets because we have done our work," he said.
"That is the attitude we have currently.
"The advantage is we have the week off, so we can go straight to semi-finals but it doesn't mean we're going to win everything."
Allansford-Panmure is playing Dennington - currently seventh - in the final round.
The Gators cobbled together 150 with the Dogs 1-35 in reply at stumps on day one.
"That is a good test for us because when it comes to finals, apart from last year's grand final, I haven't seen a lot of teams posting 200-plus," Silva said.
"Because everyone is so competitive, I believe it's about the 150-175 mark for most finals.
"I think it is a good example game before finals for us to bowl tight and get a feel of finals."
Silva has enjoyed his first season at the club, praising its leadership.
"This is my first year doing captaincy in Australia, so it helped me having that very experienced and down-to-earth leadership behind me and we work together very well," he said.
