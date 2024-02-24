Big scores, first innings points highlight final round's opening day

MORTLAKE hopes securing a first innings win against a finals-bound opponent will fuel its players' belief entering the off-season.
The 10th-placed Cats had third-placed Merrivale's measure on day one of their Warrnambool and District Cricket Association final round match on Saturday, February 24.
Clinton Baker's experience came to the fore with the Mortlake bowler taking 5-29 to help dismiss the Tigers for just 95.
Corey Rounds' 51 helped the Cats to first innings points at stumps on day one. They are 3-115.
Mortlake coach Steve Blacker said the club, while disappointed with its 2023-24 season overall "given we played in a semi-final last year", could see positive signs for the future with a host of teenagers making their mark in both divisions one and two.
"We had to bring up some kids and promote a few guys with Lachlan Wareham and Will Kain taking off (to move away) at the halfway point," he said.
"We were locked into playing some young blokes and they will be better for the experience.
"Josh Slater is 24 not out (against the Tigers), Sam Wareham is an under 15 player who is playing in the grand final, Taj Podger is captain of the under 17s and we've got five or six of the same type of player in our seconds too.
"Cooper Herry made 78 today, he's an under 15 player."
Blacker praised the Cats' efficient bowling against the Tigers.
"It's as a good a day of cricket we've had (this season). Todd Robertson and Lachlan Higginson just bowled really tight and they found it hard to score and that created pressure," he said.
"We were just able to take a steady flow of wickets. Todd (Lamont) and I were talking yesterday and said if we bowled first and we bowled them out, it would be good to bat later in the day and that's the way it proved.
"They had to try and take wickets so they set aggressive fields and the outfield was fast, so we got off to a flyer whereas they were probably 10 runs after 10 overs and we were closer to 50."
Allansford-Panmure was in a spot of bother against Dennington before Paddy Mahony revived its innings.
He made a patient 48, which featured five boundries, off 113 deliveries.
The ladder-leader cobbled together 110 with Simon Richardson contributing an important 18 batting at number 11.
The Dogs - a slim chance of making finals - are 1-35 in reply at stumps.
Three Nestles players - Jacob Hetherington, Wil Hinkley and Will Ringin - made half-centuries as the Factory set Northern Raiders a mammoth task of chasing down 303.
Captain Hetherington made a quickfire 55 off 56 deliveries. He smashed 10 fours in his stint.
Hinkley made 58 off 102 balls in a knock which featured six boundries.
Ringin contributed 56 off 110 deliveries and hit five fours.
Russells Creek captain Cameron Williams made 50 at the top of the order while the ever-reliable Rukshan Weerasignhe fell agonisingly short of a century, out for 98, against Wesley Yambuk Titans at Walter Oval.
Creek, which is sitting in sixth, posted 233 and had the Titans 5-36 at stumps courtesy of Adam Doak's 3-6.
Damon Harrison (5-61) and Brian Wilson (4-14) were the pick of the Titans' bowlers.
Brierly Christ-Church opener Chamika Fernando, fresh off a ton the previous round, made a valuable 69 and leader Campbell Love 61 as the Bulls made 7-248 declared against North Warrnambool Eels.
Second-placed Port Fairy is in a strong position against fourth-ranked West Warrnambool at Davidson Oval after posting 9-212.
Pirates captain-coach Alastair Templeton, coming off a century, made a patient 69 from 178 balls to open the innings.
Fellow opener George Macdonald was just as influential, contributing 67 off 174 balls. He also registered four boundries.
Joe Douglas (4-34) was the pick of the Panthers' bowlers.
