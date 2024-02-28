The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Small club's bowlers ready for David-versus-Goliath grand final battle

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
February 29 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mortlake Blue's Colin Goldsworthy, Peter Beardsley, Scott Pierce, Darren Grant and Clive Baxter want to bring Western District Playing Area success to their town. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Mortlake Blue's Colin Goldsworthy, Peter Beardsley, Scott Pierce, Darren Grant and Clive Baxter want to bring Western District Playing Area success to their town. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A small lawn bowls club with just 40 playing members is ready for a David-versus-Goliath battle which could deliver its first division one premiership.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.