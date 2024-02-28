Small club's bowlers ready for David-versus-Goliath grand final battle

A small lawn bowls club with just 40 playing members is ready for a David-versus-Goliath battle which could deliver its first division one premiership.
Mortlake Blue will take on the might of City Red - a Warrnambool-based team with a decorated pennant history - in the 2024 Western District Playing Area weekend pennant grand final on Saturday, March 2.
Mortlake Bowls Club president Colin Goldsworthy, who will play in the decider, said the town of just 1400 people had thrown its support behind the club's historic bid.
"We've had a very successful year - we had two teams in Tuesday's finals and our division one Saturday pennant side for the first time - as far as we're aware - in the club's history is in the grand final," he said.
"As a club we're very excited to be there. Regardless of the result, it's a great achievement."
Mortlake has just 50 club members. Of those, 40 play across its midweek and weekend pennant grades.
Twelve will feature in the division one decider. Scott Pierce, at 46, is the youngest while 80-year-old Kevin Johnson is the oldest.
"Our division one side has been really settled. We've only had a total of 15 players play in our division one side this year," Goldsworthy said.
"Everyone has really knuckled down and made themselves available for division one which I think has really helped.
"It is Kevin's first year at the club and Kevin's been a very good bowler and still is and (his son) Les moved to Mortlake two years ago."
Goldsworthy, 52, said the town was getting behind its pennant tilt.
"There's been lots of support from businesses in town and well wishes from other sporting clubs as well," he said.
"All of our clubs, because we're such a small town, are fully aware of the work and commitment small clubs have to make to be successful."
Goldsworthy, who was born in South Gippsland, spent time in Camperdown and settled in Mortlake in 1986, is a farmer who first landed at the club roughly 15 years ago to play barefoot bowls.
He's been a staple ever since. He enjoys the social aspect and the way bowls is "played in a really good spirit".
"Three of us went down to twilight bowls one night for a sausage (sizzle) and a cheap beer and from that point on we were hooked you would say," Goldsworthy said.
One of the friends was Darren Grant, who is now one of the side's division one skippers.
