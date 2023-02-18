A small club with a big heart is hoping to rattle a competition powerhouse after advancing to the Western District Playing Area weekend pennant preliminary final.
Mortlake Blue ended City Gold's season in a cut-throat final on Saturday, setting up a showdown with City Red after the previously-undefeated side fell three shots short against Warrnambool Gold.
Warrnambool Gold has advanced directly to the grand final and awaits the winner of the City Red-Mortlake Blue match.
Mortlake Blue skipper Les Johnson - an experienced bowler in his first season at the club coming off a campaign with Melbourne-based club Yarraville - said it was a special feat for the club of 50-odd members.
His wife Ann, who plays midweek pennant, is originally for Mortlake.
Johnson, who has also played for City Memorial, Warrnambool, Dennington and Koroit since first taking up the game in 1994, said Mortlake was known for its competitiveness.
"They were always a tough opponent so I was hoping I could add to that," he said.
"You knew you were in for a very good game when you played Mortlake, especially at Mortlake, and people like Darren Grant, Colin Goldsworthy and George Draffen and others they're all really good soldiers.
"And when we were able to sneak into the (top) four I thought 'we've got a chance to make a bit of carnage here because we're got nothing to lose'."
Johnson, 56, said the 72-47 win against City Gold at Koroit was special.
"I see it as four hours of commitment to your team and seven minutes of bowling," he said.
"You've only got to be on the ball 10 seconds every time you let a bowl go."
Supporting teammates is a crucial aspect for Johnson.
"There was a big moment today where we were down 11-2 and we got a seven and that just changed the whole momentum of the game," he said.
"All of a sudden instead of them being up across the three rinks we were right on top."
Johnson, whose daughter Lauren is studying medicine, said Mortlake Blue would take belief into the preliminary final.
"Everyone has to do their best and at the end of 63 ends you add it up," he said.
"George, Darren and I all make calls during the game which are about 'the big board'.
"In the corner of the green there's a big board with the overall score and (it's about) what shots do we need to play now to make that big board favour us.
"If you're well up you're not going to play angry shots, you're not going to play risky shots. But if you've got a chance to make a five or a six and you need it on the big board then you do it at that time."
