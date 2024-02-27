'It's a beautiful club': Small town snares lawn bowls premiership double

A small lawn bowls club with a big heart is celebrating a special Western District Playing Area grand final feat.
Timboon won the 2024 midweek division one and two premierships at Warrnambool's City Memorial on Tuesday, February 27.
Its Maroon side made it three top-grade flags in four seasons while its Gold outfit topped the second division.
Timboon dedicated its success to the late Spencer Payne who was a passionate member of the club.
"Today was in memory of Spencer who died a few months ago," division two team manager Helen Wiggins said.
"That was motivation because his wife (Lyn) played in division two today. He was ill but he'd been playing pennant right up until he was really sick.
"He was a wonderful man."
Timboon Maroon held off reigning premier City Diamonds in an absorbing division one decider, winning 53-51.
It only won one of the three rinks but skipper Peter Rowe helped his side to a match-defining 24-8 victory.
Bryan Sheehan (21-14) and Greg Ritchie (22-15) led their City Diamonds' rinks to wins.
Timboon Maroon lead Sandra Trigg, who moved into the division one side this season, said it was a memorable day for the club.
"To take two divisions out for a little town is a great effort," she said.
"We don't have the people to pick from the other bigger clubs do. It's a beautiful club, we're lucky to be in it.
"We knew we had our work cut out (for us) today but we all pulled together and I think it was great. We dug deep."
Trigg said she was humbled to be part of the top grade and play her part.
"I am pretty excited and stoked," she said.
Timboon Gold defeated Dennington Jets 58-48 in the division two final.
Wiggins said the premiership was reward for effort across the season.
"It was very close. There didn't seem to be much in it, it was just a really, really good game," she said.
"We were lucky to come away with the win."
City Zircon was crowned division three champion after downing Mortlake Purple 41-28.
Zircon team manager Margaret Kenna said her team "found that bit extra at the right time".
"We are very excited. We were the underdogs going in, I think Mortlake Purple were the top team all through the season," she said.
"It was a great team effort. Mortlake played well too, it was a wonderful spectacle to watch, the spectators enjoyed it, it was a fabulous game and was so close the whole way."
City Jade was a convincing winner in division four, beating Mortlake Green 53-19.
Team manager Joan Farley was thrilled with the performance.
"They all played well, they played a really good team in Mortlake," she said.
"It is a great feeling. It's good fun and it's a great sport. I enjoy it."
