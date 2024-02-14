'Got a point to prove': Grand-final bound Maroons ready for redemption

Timboon Maroons will have redemption on its mind after booking a place in the Western District Playing Area midweek pennant division one grand final after an incredible semi-final win on Wednesday, February 14.
The Maroons knocked off minor premiers and reigning champions City Diamonds 53-47 at Port Fairy to book their place in the decider in a few weeks' time.
The team, who went down by three shots in last year's division one grand final to the same Diamonds outfit, now make it four grand finals in a row and a potential third premiership in that period.
Skip Peter Rowe, who will be out to win his second division one premiership, said his side was determined to go one better.
"Last year we lost it in the last few ends, we thought we were probably home and lost it with a bit of a late lapse," he told The Standard after the win.
"We've got a point to prove (in the grand final). We're through, which is great and we'll see what happens from here.
"It'll be good for our club if we can get it done again."
Rowe, who has played in the past two grand finals, including one title, said consistency was pivotal against their seasoned opponent in the six-shot win, winning two of three rinks.
"We've been pretty consistent in the rinks across the board, we're really pleased," he said.
"We're conscious of getting bowls in the head and not dropping numbers, that sort of stuff. We played well."
All semi-final matches were played on Wednesday rather than Tuesday after the total fire ban cancelled games with Rowe's team making a late change.
"We had one player due to work commitments not play today, we normally had a club event on but it's a total fire ban, you can't do too much about it," Rowe said.
"That's the rules."
Rowe said the team would watch the preliminary final next week with great interest and get stuck into preparations.
"We'll definitely have a look and have a bit of practice after the preliminary final," he said.
"From here it's about putting bowls down, keep the practice up and hopefully on the day we're good enough."
Koroit Orange, meanwhile, advanced to the preliminary final next week against the Diamonds after a five-shot win against City Sapphires who have been eliminated from the competition.
Both teams came into the semi-finals with an eight-win home-and-away season, with Koroit holding sway in a tight clash.
