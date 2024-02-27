Country Life unveils $5m accommodation expansion plan

Up to 29 more units will be added to the Country Life accommodation village on the edge of Warrnambool under a $5 million expansion to house key workers.
A planning application to the city council shows the extra 29 units on the site will be a mix of two and three-bedroom accommodation.
The property currently has 17 one, two, three and four-bedroom units as well as a manager's residence, tennis and volleyball court.
"The proposal aims to obtain planning approval for constructing more accommodation units to accommodate people for short and long-term stays," the application says.
The property is currently leased from the landowners and accommodation used to house their key workers.
"Workers are critical for the company to maintain efficiency and operational capacity," the application says.
While the planning permit seeks to add 29 more units, the proponents have asked that they not be locked into that number.
"Due to the size and cost of the proposal, plans may need to be adjusted..." it says.
"The dwellings will be compact and well-designed for their purpose.
"The Country Life site is located on the fringe of town and is ideal to reduce any amenity impacts to surrounding neighbours."
The site dates back to 1980 when a permit for a "holiday and tourist farm complex" was first proposed.
In December 1989, its use was changed from a holiday village to accommodation for tertiary students.
In 1990, Deakin University sought to build three student accommodation buildings.
In 2011, a permit was issued for the construction of another 19 accommodation units, and despite the permit being extended, by 2015 it had expired.
