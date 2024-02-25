The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Amazing Grace now a six-time state 100m gold medallist

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
February 25 2024 - 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Grace Kelly won gold at the Athletics Victoria track and field championships in the under-20 100-metre final. Picture supplied
Warrnambool's Grace Kelly won gold at the Athletics Victoria track and field championships in the under-20 100-metre final. Picture supplied

TEENAGE sprinting sensation Grace Kelly is preparing for a national gold medal tilt after more success at state level.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.