The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool athlete Grace Kelly sets sights on 2024 World Junior Championships

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 21 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool teenager Grace Kelly was hopeful of pushing towards making her Commonwealth Games debut. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool teenager Grace Kelly was hopeful of pushing towards making her Commonwealth Games debut. Picture by Anthony Brady

One of the south-west's most talented young athletes says the decision to abandon the 2026 Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria is "disappointing".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.