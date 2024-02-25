High-scoring match sees player make ton, another stuck on 99 not out

Simon Baker's 33rd century for Bookaar came as part of a mammoth run chase.
The Pelicans veteran helped them notch a five-wicket win against Ecklin in a high-scoring South West Cricket match on Saturday, February 24.
The Frogs - sitting second last on the ladder - set the 330 after Liam Loveday made a special 99 not out.
Loveday, batting down the order, needed just 56 balls to reach 99 after smashing 10 sixes and five fours.
Baker stepped up when required to help Bookaar reel in the total. He contributed 139 off 116 balls opening the batting.
His innings featured 16 fours. Lachie Green also chimed in with an invaluable 60.
Boorcan's Henry Moyle also celebrated a century in its 10-wicket loss to Woorndoo.
Moyle smashed 10 fours and four sixes to play a lone-hand for his side.
Boorcan was all out for 168 with Woorndoo openers Luke Smith (82 not out) and captain Lachlan Jubb (55 not out) steering them home with ease.
Cobden spoiled Pomborneit's celebrations for 350-gamer Dave Murphy.
The Knights scored a five-wicket win over the Bulls. Two players - Cobden's Kaplan McCann (58 not out) and Pomborneit's Tom Darcy (51) - made half-centuries.
Chris Vogels (70 not out) and Jake Robbins (3-6) were the standout performers for Heytesbury Princetown in its win over Camperdown.
