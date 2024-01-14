The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

This veteran cricketer can't help but hit centuries

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated January 14 2024 - 6:12pm, first published 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Baker starred for Bookaar in its round eight win against Boorcan. File picture
Simon Baker starred for Bookaar in its round eight win against Boorcan. File picture

A longtime star of the South West Cricket Association summoned his vintage best to bring up his 32nd division one century.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.