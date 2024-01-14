This veteran cricketer can't help but hit centuries

A longtime star of the South West Cricket Association summoned his vintage best to bring up his 32nd division one century.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Bookaar's Simon Baker whacked 111 from 101 deliveries, including nine boundaries, to lift the Pelicans to victory against Boorcan on Sunday, January 14. The round eight match was brought forward from January 20 due to the Camperdown Cup.
The 46-year-old, who is an eight-time association cricketer of the year and bought up 350 division one matches earlier in the season, helped the reigning one-day premiers post 5-353 at Camperdown College Sports Precinct, with teammate Fraser Lucas chipping in with a quality 83 not out from 70.
"It's one of those things, you don't plan or think of doing anything like it (making a century) you're sort of just occupying the crease and sticking it out there for the team and if you get the runs, it's good," Baker told The Standard after his innings.
"It's always good to get a good score, that's for sure."
The Pelicans, who were backing up from a losing T20 semi final the day before, made light work of Boorcan's line-up, dismissing their rivals for 92 with Michael Winzar and Louis Darcy each picking up three wickets.
"The boys bowled really consistently today, really tried to attack the stumps," Baker said. "When the bowlers bowl in partnerships, it makes it really hard to get runs. They had to play a few big shots to get some runs and it didn't work which is good for us."
The remaining three games of round eight will be played on Saturday, January 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.