Pothole remains on dangerous stretch of road a decade later, farmer says

Bessibelle's Kevin Bourke was so concerned about the state of the road he lives on, he offered to fix it himself late last year.
Mr Bourke said his weekly calls to VicRoads about the dire state of the Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road appeared to have fallen on deaf ears.
He said he had raised concerns about a pothole a decade ago and while there had been repair work done, it still filled up with water on rainy days.
Mr Bourke said the road was regularly used by large trucks, which were often forced to travel in the centre of the road.
That means cars have to pull off to the side of the road, which has jagged and sharp edges and flying stones that cause accidents and break windshields.
Mr Bourke told The Standard something needed to be done before there was a major accident on the road.
"It's an absolute disgrace," Mr Bourke said.
"The road is beyond dangerous."
Mr Bourke said he regularly had to help motorists who had shredded tyres and damaged wheels due to the appalling condition of the road.
He said there was some repair work done on a stretch of the road near his property before Christmas.
He said it may or may have not been a coincidence that he had threatened to use his own equipment - at his own expense - to repair the road just days before.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan told The Standard on Tuesday the federal government was spending $40 million on advertising to spruik its stage three tax cuts package.
"It beggars belief that in a cost of living crisis the Albanese government would be spending $40 million on advertising while they're cutting funding for our roads," Mr Tehan said.
"Imagine if this funding was put towards the Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road, what a difference it would make.
"It just shows once again that the Albanese government has its priorities all wrong."
The Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road was last year voted in at number six on the Liberal Nationals 'top 10 worst roads in Victoria' campaign.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell has also been lobbying for funding for the road for many years.
She said funding was just one part of the problem.
"We need to fix them and fix them properly," Ms Britnell said.
Department of Transport and Planning Barwon south-west and Grampians executive director Michael Bailey said a 4.4 kilometre stretch of the road between Woolsthorpe and Bessibelle had recently been repaired.
"We've delivered maintenance works along Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road to create a smoother, more reliable surface for drivers."
"These works are part of our $770 million maintenance blitz, which is delivering large-scale, long-term repairs to roads right across the state."
