Vision for town quickly growing in popularity to soon be revealed

The residents of Timboon will soon know what the future holds for the growing town.
Corangamite Shire Council's Timboon Precinct Plan will be launched on Saturday, February 24 on the green in front of A Little Bit of Sweet.
The community-informed document forms a clear blueprint for the town's vision, focusing on enhancing the town's public spaces to support businesses, encouraging community use and attracting greater investment.
Future projects already proposed include a cycle pump track, improvements to public toilets and a bridge connecting Timboon Fine Ice Cream with the nearby distillery.
Acting director of sustainable development Aaron Moyne said the plan's launch would be a significant milestone.
"The purpose of the precinct plan is to deliver a succinct and visual urban design framework for Timboon's public spaces within the town centre," he said.
"With multiple landowners and managers, it is important that a design and land use framework be established to ensure that future public sector investment and community benefits are best realised.
"The finished precinct plan will provide an urban design framework that is easily understood with clear recommendations and practical design outcomes."
Mayor Kate Makin said visitation to the town was rapidly rising.
"The town centre is being used more for events and tourism activities linking the Camperdown to Timboon Rail Trail and the Twelve Apostles Trail," she said.
"Where's the best location for a new public toilet? What would encourage visitors to spend more time in Timboon? How can we improve connections in the town centre and to the natural environment? Is there an opportunity the town is missing?
"All the ideas and feedback collected will help shape a community vision and priorities for the town centre precinct."
The past decade has already seen a push to make the town more pedestrian-friendly and improve amenities, but a rise in popularity has driven the need for upgrades even further.
In 2022, the town won silver in the Top Small Tourism Town Awards.
