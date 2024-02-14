The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Vision for town quickly growing in popularity to soon be revealed

JG
By Jessica Greenan
February 14 2024 - 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire Council's acting director of sustainable development Aaron Moyne said the plan's launch would be a significant milestone. Picture by Sean McKenna
Corangamite Shire Council's acting director of sustainable development Aaron Moyne said the plan's launch would be a significant milestone. Picture by Sean McKenna

The residents of Timboon will soon know what the future holds for the growing town.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.