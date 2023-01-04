The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Timboon Railway Distillery opens Barrel House Bar and Shop in Port Campbell

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 4 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barrel House Bar and Shop employee Lachy Bowker at the new Cairns Street pop-up. Picture by Sean McKenna.

The Timboon Railway Distillery is now slinging cocktails by the beach after it opened a new venue in Port Campbell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.