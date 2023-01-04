The Timboon Railway Distillery is now slinging cocktails by the beach after it opened a new venue in Port Campbell.
The new Barrel House Bar and Shop can be found on the Cairns Street foreshore and is the brainchild of distillery owner Josh Walker.
"The place became available just before summer, so we thought we'd jump on it and open up a bit of a whiskey and cocktail bar and retail space," he said.
"We'll see how it goes - it's an initial six-month lease because the streetscape revitalisation project upgrade is about to start.
"It's just a quick setup and we got operational pretty quickly, but it's going well."
He said the Timboon business had been booming.
"We're excited to be down there, we've been doing a heap of cocktails and whiskey flights, it's just another space for us to show our wares to people who can't make it into Timboon for some reason," he said.
"It takes a long time to make whiskey in the barrels, but we've been making a lot of it for a number of years now and we're looking to match that production with sales, so we need to expand that channel.
"I think the direct retail way to market is the way to go for our business.
"We've employed an extra four staff members to be down there and we're supplying all our beef and cooperage products there as well.
"The food component for the bar is a really simple build-your-own gourmet platter with cured meats, terrine, cheese and dips which are all locally-produced.
"People are really loving that."
The new bar is open seven days a week from 11am until 8pm.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
