'Huge boost' as finals contender welcomes back star all-rounder

A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one club is confident a "superstar" boost for the remaining two matches will help in its quest to qualify for finals.
Champion all-rounder Sanjaya 'Sunny' Chathuranga will return to play for Nestles in the final two matches against North Warrnambool Eels and Northern Raiders.
The Sri Lankan import, who was a key figure of the club's drought-breaking division one premiership last season, won't qualify for finals if the club does make it.
Chathuranga, who was unable to return to the club full-time this season due to changes in sporting visa rules meaning he couldn't enter the country, snagged 40 wickets and made 300 runs in a golden run last season.
He is currently playing for Ragama Cricket Club in the Sri-Lankan first-class competition where he is coming off a strong season.
Factory coach Rob Saker said the club was delighted to welcome back the classy spinner, albeit briefly in its quest to play finals.
"There's been a lot of work behind the scenes, but Sunny's always expressed a desire to come back to Warrnambool and play with us," he said.
"With the visa situation it just didn't work out and now it's sort of worked out at the last minute.
"If we win the next two we play finals essentially and he's as good a spinner, if not the best in the competition, especially when it comes to taking wickets.
"Obviously he brings so much with the bat and field and he was irreplaceable at the start of the year so it's a huge boost on our quest to get there.
"He's a superstar."
Saker said a narrow loss to Allansford-Panmure by one run was a tough pill to swallow but remained confident his group would rally against the Eels on Saturday.
"We're disappointed with how the game ended last Sunday, but they're one of the best in the comp and we threw it away," he said.
"We can match it with the best so we're reasonably confident. Anyone can beat anyone in this competition."
The in-form pace bowler said the group felt well suited to the longer format.
"Using the red-ball and across 80 overs, it gives guys a chance to bat a bit of time," he said.
"'Chook's' (Jacob Hetherington) innings is a prime example, you don't get those opportunities a lot in one-day cricket.
"We feel it suits us really well."
