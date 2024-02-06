The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Can't keep bleeding money': Will revamp make us Australia's Mediterranean?

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 6 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could this be turned into a geothermal spa and become the Mediterranean of Warrnambool?
Could this be turned into a geothermal spa and become the Mediterranean of Warrnambool?

Despite being labelled old, tired and "bleeding money", councillors have voted to push ahead with plans for a major revamp of Warrnambool's ageing Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.