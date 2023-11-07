Geothermal park, water slides, hotel: New future for Flagstaff Hill awaits?

Turning the boat pond at Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village into a geothermal relaxation spa and water park has been floated as part of a plan to reimagine the tourist attraction.
Water slides and a wellness centre could be incorporated into the site along with a 40 to 80-room hotel complex, a brewery or distillery and storm-viewing tower and lift.
An extra train platform allowing easy tourist access has also been flagged as part of a major revamp.
But many of the ideas in a new report released by Warrnambool City Council rely on major private investment.
And, given that it is on Crown Land, any developments would require state government ministerial approval for leases longer than 21 years which would be needed to make any projects financially viable.
The hot springs and wellness centre idea is aimed at families to link in with Lake Pertobe and the neighbouring camping and caravan park.
The geothermal idea has already won the support of Cr Max Taylor who said it could turn the fortunes of Flagstaff Hill around and make Warrnambool a leading geothermal centre in the state.
Under the proposal released on November 6, 2023, the Steam Packet Inn and neighbouring buildings in the village could be used for food and beverage and a bathhouse.
The building which is used for the sound and light show could become a pop-up cinema and music location.
A section of land to the east of the sailmaker's loft could be used for geothermal bathing catering to adults.
"Chill-out" bungalows for the waterpark would be sited next to the pop-up cinema, and waterslides would come down the hill from the top car park.
The storm-viewing tower would jut out from the top car park and double as a lift to make the site more accessible.
There are two options for hotel accommodation - one offering between 60 to 80 rooms or a more boutique-style luxury hotel with 40 to 60 rooms.
Any hotel could be located near the current lighthouse keeper's cottage, and vacant land next door used for car parking.
Many of the ideas came from public surveys and stakeholder engagement which were carried out earlier this year.
The idea of incorporating First People's history and culture into the site was also raised.
But a masterplan would have to be done before any changes were set in stone.
The site has a heritage overlay to protect the lighthouse and garrison, and the museum is home to Australia's richest collection of shipwreck artefacts.
It has 8000 catalogued objects in its collection including the country's most valuable shipwreck artefact - the $4 million Loch Ard peacock.
Flagstaff Hill was first developed through a joint community and council project in the 1970s to preserve the city's links to its maritime heritage.
It includes the 1858 state heritage-listed Lady Bay Lighthouse complex including some of the world's rarest and most significant cannons.
