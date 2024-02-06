'May present difficulties': Concern over new authority's role in Crown Land

The state government would be asked to triple the lease on Crown Land at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum to allow for any hotel or spa development but concerns have been raised about the intentions of a new authority.
Cr Debbie Arnott said the prominent Warrnambool site presented "some challenges".
She said the fact it was on Crown Land was an issue, with the state government minister for environment needing to increase the lease term.
Current leases were limited to just 21 years which would "inhibit significant private investment", the council warned.
"A pathway forward has been identified where the minister can issue a lease up to 67 years under specific conditions," it said.
Cr Arnott also warned the recently-created Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority (GORCAPA), and its role as a potential land manager of coastal Crown Land in Warrnambool, "may present difficulties".
Cr Vicki Jellie said she too had concerns about GORCAPA and its intentions in Warrnambool.
"I think we need to really have some further discussions because Flagstaff Hill is on Crown Land and we need to have more consultation with this group to absolutely clarify their intention as to how we go about things," she said.
Cr Jellie flagged more talks with the group "in the very near future".
Although GORCAPA and the Department of Energy Environment and Climate Change were involved in the development of the future plans for Flagstaff Hill, the council said it was unknown "if and when" GORCAPA would seek to assume Crown Land management within Warrnambool.
The switch prompted speculation it could extend its reach along the coast to Warrnambool, but a Department of Energy, Environment, and Climate Action spokesperson said that was not in the plan for the next two years.
