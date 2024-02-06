The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'May present difficulties': Concern over new authority's role in Crown Land

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 6 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum would need special permission to extend the lease to 67 years instead of 21 to attract private investment for a spa or hotel. Picture file.
Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum would need special permission to extend the lease to 67 years instead of 21 to attract private investment for a spa or hotel. Picture file.

The state government would be asked to triple the lease on Crown Land at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum to allow for any hotel or spa development but concerns have been raised about the intentions of a new authority.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.