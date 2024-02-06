City goes for the 'Doc' as it chases midweek bowls finals success

City Memorial's Peter 'Doc' Emonson is gearing up for his maiden midweek division one finals pennant appearance.
Emonson - known as Doc since he was a child - and his City Sapphire teammates enter finals with confidence after a dominant 74-35 shot win against Port Fairy Gold on February 6, 2024.
It lifted the side into third spot to close out the home-and-away Western District Playing Area season.
City Sapphires, who missed midweek finals the past two seasons, face fourth-placed Koroit in a semi-final on February 13 at Port Fairy, with the winner to progress to a preliminary final.
Reigning premier City Diamonds play Timboon Maroon in the other semi-final for a place in the grand final.
Emonson, who is playing his first season of division one midweek bowls, will be fuelled by a midweek division two grand final defeat a year ago when his City Rubies lost to another city side.
"I played in the grand final last year in division two but got pipped at the post by a few," he said.
Emonson, who took up lawn bowls two years ago following his retirement from Warrnambool Cheese & Butter, is enjoying his time in the game.
He also plays division three weekend pennant with his City Green team top-of-the-table heading into the final home-and-away round on Saturday, February 10.
Playing as a lead in both sides, he praised the strength of competition, along with the calibre of bowlers he lined up alongside at City Memorial.
"Across the whole team is good," he said.
In the remaining round 14 matches, City Diamonds was too strong for Warrnambool Gold, 66-47, while fellow finals-bound teams Timboon Maroon and Koroit Orange played out a 72-67 thriller, favouring Timboon.
In the remaining match, Terang Blue ended its season on a high with a five-shot win over Lawn Green.
