City lawn bowler 'wouldn't want to be anywhere else'

City Memorial lawn bowler Valerie Hasell's love for the sport is built around a feeling of camaraderie and competitiveness.
The long-time Western District Playing Area lawn bowler has been playing the sport for 14 years, after being introduced to it by City Memorial teammate Dorothy Gleeson.
The pair now play together in the same midweek pennant team.
"Everything about it is lovely," Hasell said of the club. "You wouldn't go anywhere else."
Hasell, who plays third to skip Brendan Sheehan for the City Sapphires' division one midweek pennant team, was amongst a hard-fought battle against Lawn Tennis on Tuesday, December 12.
Their rink lost by a single shot - 18-19 - with the kitty getting pushed around constantly by both teams.
With another rink level on 19 shots after 21 ends, the Sapphires' overall 65-53 win came down to an important 13-shot win on Peter Cooke's rink, with one end pulling in a massive seven shots.
Hasell said she liked contesting tight games, with her strong sporting background in basketball, netball, tennis when she was younger cultivating her competitive edge.
"I like something competitive, I really do," she said. "It pushes you, I like to have a go."
The humble bowler said she was "feeling good" about how her midweek pennant team was travelling after 10 rounds, sitting third on the table with four rounds to play before finals.
Hasell also lines up in weekend pennant, playing lead in one of the club's three division three squads - City Yellow. The team is also third on the ladder heading into their next round on Saturday, December 16.
With plenty of experience playing lead, Hasell is enjoying the opportunity of playing third to Sheehan in midweek pennant.
"Brendan's a great skip, he makes you feel very comfortable and you really do your best for him," she said.
"We really work in great together."
Meanwhile, Port Fairy Gold pulled off a stunning upset in round 10, handing ladder leader and reigning premier City Diamonds their first loss of the season.
The 70-43 win - spearheaded by Murray Arnold's rink's 20-shot victory - was Port Fairy's second of the summer and lifted the club off the bottom of the ladder.
Elsewhere, Timboon Maroon scored a six-shot win over Terang Blue at home, while Koroit Orange defeated Warrnambool Gold 64-40.
The midweek pennant season resumes on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
