A bowler of 25 years, Dorothy Gleeson loves all aspects of the sport.
The division one City Memorial Sapphires player was in good spirits after helping her side to a 60-43 win on Tuesday against Warrnambool Gold in round two of the Western District Playing Area midweek pennant season.
The two-time A grade championship winner enjoys playing midweek and weekend pennant as well as coaching.
"I coach on a Monday which is a lot of fun with a lovely group of ladies and men," she told The Standard.
"Seeing them progress is really satisfying."
Gleeson hailed the indoor facilities at her club, saying members had something to do in winter 'rain, hail or shine'.
She also praised the social side of the sport and her club's supportive environment.
"We lost our daughter 18 months ago and if it wasn't for the bowls (club) I don't know where we'd be," she said.
"It's just a great support network."
Gleeson started bowling in 1998 at City Memorial and hasn't looked back.
"We were introduced to bowls when we retired and came into Warrnambool in 1998," she said.
"And we just played in the corporate cup which was a six-week program for newer bowlers and we went from there.
"I was still playing golf and I didn't want to play bowls. Eventually the bowls got in the way and I gave the golf away."
The experienced bowler lists winning consecutive A grade championships as a highlight of her career.
"I must have been at my peak because I haven't done much since," she said with a laugh.
"It's just been good being part of a team. I love coaching and seeing the newer bowlers achieve. It's just embarrassing if they beat you which happens."
The Sapphires have started the 2023/24 season strongly, sitting equal first with two wins from as many games.
In other round two results, Koroit Orange defeated Lawn Green 103-37, City Diamonds beat Timboon Maroon 62-57 and Terang Blue triumphed 67-51 over Port Fairy Gold.
