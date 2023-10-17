The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

City Memorial's Dorothy Gleeson a passionate bowler

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
October 17 2023 - 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City Memorial's Dorothy Gleeson has been bowling for 25 years. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
City Memorial's Dorothy Gleeson has been bowling for 25 years. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A bowler of 25 years, Dorothy Gleeson loves all aspects of the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.