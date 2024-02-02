Sport all about 'fun and fitness' for this teen ahead of cricket finals run

A Warrnambool teenager in her first season of women's cricket is enjoying the challenge of playing on turf and facing quicker bowlers.
Marnie Beks, 17, has stepped up into reigning Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's premier Nestles' squad for the 2023-24 season and is already making an impact at the next level.
Opening the batting most weeks, Beks sat fifth for runs in the competition ahead of the Factory's round nine Friday night fixture against Allansford-Panmure on February 2, with 195 runs at an average of 39.
She made her maiden 50 against Hawkesdale in November.
Beks is feeling settled in her maiden women's campaign but can see the difference between junior and senior grades.
"I found they are obviously quicker bowlers and more teams have accurate bowlers than the (under) 17s did," she said.
"The fields are also bigger and we play on turf which is good."
Beks said Nestles, which features a mix of experienced and up-and-coming cricketers, was a "lovely" team to be a part of.
"It's really good around here, everyone is so helpful and I feel that helps a lot when I'm new, like first year (in the) seniors," she said.
"In most teams, there is juniors and more experienced players, and it's really good, I think, for the juniors to come up.
"It's good having that mix, you've got your fast people on the boundaries, more experienced up close telling people what to do. It helps a lot."
Beks is a triple-threat athlete - she plays cricket at Nestles, netball at Old Collegians and football at South Warrnambool - though has no clear cut favourite.
"My whole family is sporty so it's always just sport," she said. "It's easy to balance, you just have to figure out what you want to do first, what takes priority."
She isn't looking too far ahead with any sporting aspirations, instead focusing on gaining fitness and "having fun" as she heads into year 12 at Emmanuel College and contemplates a career in a health field such as osteopathy or physiotherapy.
Earlier this year, Beks captained Warrnambool to an under 18 country week victory alongside co-captain Annabelle Glossop.
"It was a good vibe," she said of the week. "Everyone just had lots of fun."
The teenager was thankful for the pathways cricket offered budding female players.
"It's really good, a few years (ago) we didn't have any of that," she said.
"And so now it's really good having that pathway and seeing all the girls (play)."
Nestles had already booked its spot in finals ahead of last night's match against Allansford-Panmure.
With the top-four set - Brierly-Christ Church, Allansford-Panmure, Hawkesdale and Nestles - the final home-and-away round on February 10 will decide the final order.
Beks is excited to play a role for Nestles come finals time as it chases back-to-back flags.
"I just want to play our game, don't fall into others' (game)," she said.
"Just worry about what we're doing, and have some fun."
