The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Sport all about 'fun and fitness' for this teen ahead of cricket finals run

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
February 3 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenager Marnie Beks is embracing the chance to open Nestles' batting this season. Picture by Anthony Brady
Teenager Marnie Beks is embracing the chance to open Nestles' batting this season. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Warrnambool teenager in her first season of women's cricket is enjoying the challenge of playing on turf and facing quicker bowlers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.